Ukraine hopes to increase exports via Moldova after new bridge construction: PM

Kiev, Aug 9 (IANS) Ukraine hopes to increase its exports through Moldova after the construction of a new bridge over the Dniester river on the joint border, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukrainian exporters will have a convenient way to southeastern Europe and will increase the volume of their goods' exports," Shmyhal was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the government press service, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bridge, with its construction greenlighted by the Ukrainian government earlier in the day, will become a key element of the transport corridor between Kiev and Chisinau, Shmyhal said.

He stressed the importance of agricultural exports for Ukraine, saying that the country supplied more than 40 million tons of foodstuffs abroad in January through July this year.

In June, Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement to build the bridge, which would replace the ferry services on the Dniester River.

The 1,400-meter-long bridge will have 2 lanes with sidewalks on both sides.

