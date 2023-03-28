Ukraine gets first batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany

Kiev, March 28 (IANS) Ukraine received the first batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, media outlets reported.

The German-made tanks were handed over to Ukraine two months after Berlin's decision to supply them, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Monday, citing German news outlet Der Spiegel.

It did not specify the number of tanks that were transferred to Ukraine.

In January, Germany decided to supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and green-lighted requests by other countries to do so, Xinhua news agency reported.

Media outlets reported that Germany intended to send 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine.

