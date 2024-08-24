Ukraine attacks over 30 settlements in Russia's Belgorod

Moscow, Aug 24 (IANS) The Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked over 30 settlements in Russia's border region of Belgorod over the past 24 hours, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Saturday.

The attacks targeted nine districts in the region, resulting in five people injured, Gladkov said in a Telegram post.

Russia declared a federal-level state of emergency in the Belgorod region last week as Ukrainian forces continued their offensive near the Russian borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Saturday the Russian forces continue to repel the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into its territory, adding that Ukraine has lost more than 360 servicemen and 29 armoured vehicles over the past 24 hours.

