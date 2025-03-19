UEFA Nations league: Determined Germany set to take on Italy in QF

Berlin, March 19 (IANS) The German national team gathered for a team dinner at an Italian restaurant before departing for Milan on Wednesday, setting the stage for the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against Italy.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann made his first major squad decisions, naming Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann as the starting goalkeeper and selecting Tim Kleindienst as the primary striker as reported by Xinhua.

Kleindienst, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, has been in strong form this season, contributing 15 goals and six assists in 25 league games. Meanwhile, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to return from injury.

Inter defender Yann Aurel Bisseck received his first national team call-up, but the biggest story was the return of Leon Goretzka, who rejoined the squad after an 18-month absence.

Nagelsmann spoke of his determination to rebound from Germany's disappointing exit at Euro 2024, where a controversial handball decision played a role in their elimination against Spain.

"My lingering anger has turned into unwavering determination to succeed," the 37-year-old former Bayern Munich coach said. "If you feel the same, let's aim for the Nations League title and the 2026 World Cup."

Germany's defensive lineup appears settled, with Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, and either Maximilian Mittelstadt or David Raum expected to start. However, midfield and attacking positions remain more flexible.

Goretzka, in strong form for Bayern Munich, is likely to partner with Jamal Musiala in midfield. Mainz winger Nadiem Amiri, Bayern's Leroy Sane, and Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller are also in contention for attacking roles. Nagelsmann is reportedly counting on Goretzka's experience and resilience to strengthen the squad.

Looking ahead, Nagelsmann confirmed he will finalize his lineup by June, allowing the team to build chemistry in the months leading up to the 2026 World Cup

