UAE’s new Golden Visa norms mark a significant shift for Indian investors

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The recent overhaul of the UAE’s Golden Visa marks a significant shift in the country’s residency landscape, industry experts said on Monday.

The new framework is more inclusive and strategically aligned with the UAE’s long-term vision. The nomination-based Golden Visa programme will allow foreign citizens, including Indians, to have a lifetime residency by paying a fixed amount of AED 1,00,000 (approximately Rs 23.3 lakh).

According to Akash Puri, Director International, India Sotheby's International Realty, this change brings a two-pronged impact for Indian real estate investors.

Historically, property investment was one of the few avenues to secure long-term residency, prompting a surge of interest from Indian investors seeking both capital preservation and immigration benefits.

“With the visa now accessible through broader channels, the urgency to invest solely for residency purposes is likely to ease — particularly in the mid-market and entry-level segments. This could cool speculative buying and encourage more grounded investment behaviour,” said Puri.

Investors who remain committed to the UAE property market — driven by rental yields, lifestyle advantages, or diversification — will now place greater emphasis on fundamentals like location, developer credibility, and long-term value.

Luxury and trophy assets will continue to appeal to ultra-HNWIs, who are largely unaffected by the new professional-centric criteria.

“For Indian investors, this is a cue to recalibrate: from residency-led transactions to value-led strategies. Over time, this evolution could establish a more stable, resilient real estate market — one that rewards strategic, long-term participation over short-term speculation,” Puri emphasised.

The initiative brings ease for foreign citizens, aiming to settle down in the middle east nation. Earlier, for a 10-year renewable residency visa, one has to invest 2 million AED (about Rs 4.7 crore) in local real estate in the UAE.

The UAE government is yet to issue any official notification regarding the new Golden Visa programme.

According to reports, India and Bangladesh are on the list for the first phase of the project, allowing over 5,000 applications to apply for a golden visa in three months.

