UAE pledges $100 mn to support countries affected by irregular migration

Dubai, July 24 (IANS) The UAE has promised to contribute $100 million to support development projects in countries affected by irregular migration, the media reported.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the announcement on Sunday at the International Conference on Development and Migration, which took place in Italy's capital Rome.

Focusing on the challenges presented by irregular migration, the meeting emphasised the urgent need for integrated solutions to address its root causes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Participants stated the importance of intensifying international cooperation to safeguard the well-being of migrants and protect their dignity.

The conference also explored the links between migration and socio-economic development and stability in the migrants' countries of origin.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.