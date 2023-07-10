UAE plans to employ AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation

Dubai, July 10 (IANS) The UAE is committed to embracing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and tools across various sectors to accelerate the country's digital transformation, said Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, the country's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Al Olama made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting of the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain held at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in Dubai, according to the official news agency WAM.

The Minister said by embracing digital practices and harnessing the potential of technology, the UAE aims to forge new opportunities and design innovative models that lay the foundation for a sustainable economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council is currently focusing on the second phase of its work, which aims to employ AI in government entities, develop AI systems, and increase the country's competitiveness in priority sectors through the development of AI-powered customer services.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.