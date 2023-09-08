UAE, European Commission presidents meet on cooperation

Dubai, Sep 8 (IANS) President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi and discussed ways to further cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, UAE's official news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

They also discussed the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to be held in UAE's most populous city Dubai from November 30 to December 12, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both sides stressed the importance of enhancing international cooperation in order to find effective solutions to shared global challenges, including advancing climate action efforts, realising sustainable development goals, and promoting economic prosperity, according to the report.

