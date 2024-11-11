UAE establishes new aid agency to expand global humanitarian efforts

Abu Dhabi, Nov. 11 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will establish a new aid agency to advance the country's global humanitarian outreach, the official Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

The UAE Aid Agency will implement foreign aid programmes designed to address urgent global needs, including disaster relief, recovery, post-conflict stabilization, development, and capacity-building initiatives, the report said.

The establishment of the agency "represents a continuation of the steadfast humanitarian legacy" of the country, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was quoted as saying, adding that it also underscores UAE's commitment to addressing global challenges and advancing sustainable development.

To date, the UAE has contributed over 98 billion US dollars in foreign assistance, reaching over a billion people globally, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported.

