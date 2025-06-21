U-23 Asian Wrestling: Freestyle team clinches Champion Trophy, India makes history

Vung Tau (Vietnam), June 21 (IANS) India continued to excel as its freestyle team bagged six gold medals and 1 silver to clinch the overall champions trophy at the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 held at Vung Tau (Vietnam) here on Saturday.

After the spectacular performance by the Indian women’s wrestling team, which secured the Champion Trophy, the Indian men's freestyle wrestling team has now created history as it emerged at the top of the standings.

This is India’s best-ever performance in the Freestyle category at any Asian Wrestling Championship.

The gold medals were won by Nikhil in the 61 kg, Sujeet in the 65 kg, Jaideep in the 74 kg, Chander Mohan (79 kg), Sachin (92 kg), and Vicky in the 97 kg categories.

The silver medal was claimed by Jaspooran Singh in the 125 kg.

The Indian freestyle team’s domination of the mat marks a historic milestone, showcasing the nation's growing strength in international wrestling, WFI President Sanjay Kumar Singh informed in a statement on Saturday.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) acknowledges the continued support and guidance of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Government of India, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the entire wrestling fraternity in achieving this landmark success.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Under-23 women wrestlers made the country proud with their outstanding performance, winning 10 medals in all.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the Indian women’s wrestling team clinched the Champion Trophy, securing medals in all 10 weight categories – four gold, five silver, and one bronze. Priyanshi Prajapat in the 50 Kg class, Reena in the 55 Kg category, Shrishti in the 68 Kg and Priya in the 76 Kg weight class won the gold medals for India. The silver medals were bagged by Neha Sharma in 57 Kg, Pragati in 62 Kg, Siksha in 65 Kg, Tanvi in 59 Kg, and Jyoti Berwal in the 72 Kg won the silver medals.

