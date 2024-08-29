Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan's Kagoshima

Tokyo, Aug 29 (IANS) A powerful storm, Shanshan, has landed in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), on Thursday.

The 10th typhoon of the year, classified as "very strong", is moving northward near Satsumasendai city at about 15 kilometres per hour, reports Xinhua news agency.

By 8:00 a.m. local time, the cyclone had moved slightly north to 31.55 degrees north latitude and 130.05 degrees east longitude, maintaining its speed of 15 kilometres per hour.

The JMA continues to estimate the central pressure at 935 hPa, with wind speeds and affected areas remaining largely unchanged.

With record-breaking rainfall affecting southern Kyushu, the JMA has issued special warnings for violent winds, high waves, and storm surges across Kagoshima prefecture.

Residents are urged to stay updated on the latest typhoon information and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Japan also issued an emergency warning on Wednesday as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approached the region with heavy rain and strong winds, prompting Toyota Motor to suspend operations at all its domestic factories.

Airlines and rail operators also cancelled some services over the coming days as the typhoon, categorised as "very strong", packed winds of 50 metres per second with gusts of up to 70 metres per second (252 km per hour/157 mph).

