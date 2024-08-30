Typhoon Shanshan lingers, causing damage across Japan

Tokyo, Aug 30 (IANS) Typhoon Shanshan on Friday continued its slow movement eastward in southwestern areas of Japan, causing severe damage and disruptions with record rainfall and strong winds across the country.

According to local media reports, as of Friday noon, the 10th typhoon of the year has led to four confirmed deaths, with 104 people injured and two people missing nationwide, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also left more than 200,000 households in seven prefectures without power on Thursday afternoon, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the powerful cyclone was located near Yanai city in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi as of 2 p.m. local time Friday, travelling eastward at a low speed of 10 km per hour.

Downpours were driven by the typhoon's developed rain clouds as well as warm and moist air, severely affecting regions even far from the storm's centre, particularly along the Pacific coast, said the JMA.

Travel disruptions continued as the powerful storm lingered, with widespread operation halts of train services on several Shinkansen lines, including on some of Japan's busiest rail lines.

Makeshift "train hotels" were set up at major stations including Tokyo, Nagoya, and Shin-Osaka to accommodate about 700 stranded passengers.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled by major airlines including All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines.

The JMA warned of landslides, river flooding, and severe storms, particularly in regions already experiencing heavy rainfall.

