Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rainfall to north China

Beijing, July 29 (IANS) Impacted by Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, heavy rainfall on Saturday hit regions in north China, including Beijing, Hebei and Shandong.

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in east China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain. It moved to Jiangxi Province on Friday night, where it gradually weakened into a tropical storm.

The meteorological bureau of Beijing said that the capital will experience heavy downpours from Saturday night to Tuesday next week, reports Xinhua news agency.

An orange alert for rainstorms was issued across the city at around 11.45 a.m. on Saturday.

In the neighboring Hebei province, the provincial meteorological disaster prevention headquarters raised the emergency response to a major meteorological disaster Level II.

The provincial meteorological bureau upgraded a red alert for rainstorms in the following three days on Saturday morning, and the provincial water conservancy department and meteorological bureau jointly issued an alert of mountain torrents.

Downpours have also swept many parts of eastern Shandong province since Friday night.

Due to the continuous rainfall, Shandong has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain with alerts for mountain torrents and geological disasters.

