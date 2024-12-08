Two teenage boys charged after alleged armed robbery, collision in Australia's Melbourne

Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Australian police charged two teenage boys with armed robbery, weapons offenses and driving offenses, in Melbourne.

Police in the state of Victoria said in a statement on Sunday morning that it was alleged that two offenders armed with machetes approached a male victim in Skye, a suburb and semi-rural locality in Melbourne, at about 2:15 p.m. local time on Saturday,Xinhua news agency reported.

The two alleged offenders, aged 16 and 15, made threats and demands for the 16-year-old victim's shoes and phone before he handed them over. With the shoes and phone, the two offenders took off from the scene in a silver Toyota Kluger. The victim was not physically injured.

At about 2:30 p.m. local time, the same two offenders allegedly produced a firearm and threatened a woman in parkland in another suburb of Melbourne. The 29-year-old victim was not physically injured, and the two alleged offenders left the scene in a silver Toyota Kluger, driving erratically and at a fast rate of speed.

Police officers spotted the Toyota car at about 5:30 p.m. local time and kept their distance as the Toyota was tracked to Frankston-Dandenong Road, where it collided with two vehicles.

There were no injuries. The two occupants dumped the Toyota and allegedly took off on foot into a nearby paddock. Police undertook a foot chase before arresting two males, allegedly found in possession of balaclavas and gloves. Officers also searched the Toyota and seized a knife and parts of an imitation firearm.

