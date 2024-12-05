Two students wounded, gunman dead after shooting at California school

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (IANS) Two students were wounded and the suspected gunman was dead after a shooting at a school in Northern California, authorities said.

Deputies were "on the scene of an active incident involving a shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo," the Butte County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday in a statement.

Students were being taken to a nearby church and parents were asked to respond to the church to be reunified with their children, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The office received multiple 911 calls at around 1 p.m. local time regarding an adult male firing shots at students, KRCR-TV, a local TV station, reported, citing the Sheriff's Office as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Multiple agencies immediately responded to the incident and located the shooter, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, said the report.

Two students sustained gunshot wounds, one of whom was airlifted to a nearby hospital, it added.

The school, operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, is a K-8 school with more than 30 students, according to its website.

Palermo, home to more than 5,000 residents, is about 104 km north of Sacramento, the capital of the US state of California.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.