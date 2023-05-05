Two more arrested in TSPSC paper leak case

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police probing Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case has arrested two more accused.

Bhagwant, who works in the office of Vikarabad Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and his brother Ravi Kumar have been arrested by the SIT.

Officials found during the investigation that Bhagwant purchased a question paper of Assistant Engineer (AE) exam from one of the accused Dhakya Nayak for his brother Ravi Kumar.

Bahgwant transferred Rs.2 lakh in the account of Dhakya Nayak for the question paper.

With the arrest of two more accused, the total number of persons arrested so far in the case has risen to 21.

Dhakya is husband of Renuka, a teacher who had obtained question papers from prime accused Praveen Kumar, an employee in TSPSC. She had purchased the question paper for her brother Rajeshwar Nayak, who had appeared in the AE exam. She, along with Dhakya, had sold question papers to others.

The TSPSC scam came to light on March 12 which led to the cancellation of the Group 1 preliminary examination, Assistant Engineers, AEE, and DAO exams.

Praveen, who worked as an assistant section officer at TSPSC and Rajashekar Reddy, a network admin at TSPSC, had allegedly stolen question papers of some exams from a computer in a confidential section of the Commission and sold it to other accused.

The exam paper leak case created a sensation in Telangana as opposition parties Congress and BJP blamed the BRS government for the leak that affected lakhs of unemployed in the state.

The SIT has also examined TSPS chairman Janardhan Reddy, secretary Anita Ramchandran and member B. Linga Reddy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing money laundering charges in the case.

The SIT has reportedly identified financial transactions to the tune of Rs 33.4 lakh in the case.

