Two killed in shooting in Australia

Sydney, Dec 2 (IANS) A police manhunt is underway on Monday after two people were killed in a shooting in Australia, police said.

Police in the state of Victoria said in a statement that a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds at a home in Rye, a beachside town 65 km south of Melbourne, shortly after 4 a.m. local time on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency services were unable to revive the pair, and they were declared dead at the scene.

Victoria Police said that detectives believe a second man fled the scene.

"At this early stage in the investigation, it's believed the parties were known to each other," a spokesperson said.

A crime scene has been established while detectives from the homicide squad investigate to determine what occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area has been urged to contact police.

