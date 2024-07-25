Two killed, 7 wounded in knife attack in Turkey

Istanbul, July 25 (IANS) Two people were killed and seven others were injured when an assailant targeted those around them in Turkey's eastern Bingol province, local officials announced.

According to a statement from the governorate, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. local time in the Bahcelievler neighbourhood on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said the assailant attacked around him with a knife.

In a separate statement, the provincial police department said the attacker was under the influence of substance abuse and was detained and put into custody.

The police added that a comprehensive investigation has been launched into the incident.

