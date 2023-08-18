Two killed, 6 injured as man opens fire in Indore

Bhopal, Aug 18 (IANS) Two persons were killed and six others suffered injuries after a middle-aged man opened fire from his balcony in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Krishna residential colony in Khajrana area of the city late on Thursday night following a scuffle between two men over a pet dog.

In a viral video, the accused --a security guard at a bank --can be seen firing furiously from the balcony of his house.

As per police, the accused identified as Rajpal Singh Rajavat was walking his pet dog on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, his neighbour also came out with his pet. The dogs got into a fight, leading to a scuffle between the owners.

Following a heated exchange from both sides, a livid Rajavat rushed to his home, came out with his license gun and started firing on his neighbours, killing two persons on the spot.

“A man was walking his dog who got into a fight with his neighbour's pet. This led to a scuffle between the owners, some people gathered there because of the fight. The man suddenly went to his house and brought a gun and fired. In this incident, 2 people died while six are undergoing treatment. The person who fired the shot has been arrested and further investigation is on,” ADCP Amarendra Singh said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.