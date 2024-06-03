Two Japanese fighter jets make emergency landings

Tokyo, June 3 (IANS) Two F-35A fighter jets of Japan Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) made emergency landings at north Japan's Aomori Airport on Monday morning, with no reports of injuries.

The two fighter jets from the Misawa Air Base made emergency landings one after another at 8:46 a.m. and 8:56 a.m. local time, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both pilots, one in each aircraft, were unharmed, and no external damage has been reported, national news agency Kyodo reported.

The runway, which was temporarily closed by the airport for approximately 20 minutes following the landings, has been reopened, causing no major disruptions.

Details and causes of the emergency landings are under investigation.

Last June, two F-35A fighter jets from the same base made emergency landings at Aomori Airport due to electrical system issues, which triggered warning lights in the aircraft.

