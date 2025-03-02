Two injured in firing over parking dispute in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna, March 2 (IANS) At least two persons were injured after a parking dispute escalated into a shooting incident in Bihar's Gopalganj on Sunday.

The altercation occurred around 4 a.m. during a Tilak ceremony at the residence of a local named Shambhu Turha's son, Bittu, in the Mirganj area.

The primary victim, identified as Digvijay Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Ward No. 15 and son of Surendra Singh, was attending the ceremony when the dispute over vehicle parking arose. Tensions escalated, leading to multiple rounds of gunfire, during which Digvijay sustained a gunshot wound, resulting in serious injuries.

Following the incident, Kushwaha was initially admitted to Hathua Sub-Divisional Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment. Another individual also sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

Local law enforcement responded promptly to the scene, sealing off the area to conduct a thorough investigation.

Authorities recovered two spent bullet casings and one live cartridge from the location. As of now, no formal complaints have been lodged by the victims' families, and the identities of the assailants remain unknown.

The police are actively investigating the incident to apprehend those responsible. This incident has heightened concerns among residents regarding safety at public and private events, underscoring the need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms and enhanced security measures during such gatherings.

The clash caused panic throughout the area. The Mirganj police promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area and assured the people of strict action.

Hathua Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anand Mohan Gupta stated, “The clash resulted from a parking dispute between two groups in Ward No. 2 of Mirganj police station. Efforts are underway to identify the alleged individuals involved.”

Following the incident, the accused fled the scene. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are actively working to apprehend the suspects.

