Two firefighters shot dead while battling wildfires in US' Idaho

Idaho, June 30 (IANS) Two firefighters were fatally shot while responding to a fire near Canfield Mountain in northern Idaho, local authorities confirmed, prompting a massive law enforcement operation as sniper fire continues to pose an active threat in the area.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Sunday (local time) said fire crews had arrived at the scene of a blaze near Canfield Mountain -- located just north of Coeur d'Alene -- around 1:30 p.m.

Roughly 30 minutes later, gunfire erupted in the vicinity.

"We don't know how many suspects are up there, and we don't know how many casualties there are," Sheriff Norris told reporters. "We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak."

He added that evacuation efforts are still underway and that it "would be safe to assume" more people remain trapped or in danger on the mountain.

Canfield Mountain, located on the outskirts of Coeur d'Alene -- a city of about 55,000 near the Washington state border -- is a well-known destination for hikers and mountain bikers.

The unexpected gunfire turned a typical wildfire response into a volatile emergency as officers and firefighters scrambled for safety and control.

Idaho Governor Brad Little strongly condemned the attack, writing on X, "This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more."

"As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs," he added, urging the public to avoid obstructing ongoing emergency efforts.

The Kootenai County Emergency Management Office has issued a public alert urging people to stay away from the Canfield Mountain Trailhead area and Nettleton Gulch Road, which lies about four miles (6.5 kilometres) north of downtown Coeur d'Alene.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for the suspect or suspects, as the mountain remains under threat from both the wildfire and active sniper fire.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.