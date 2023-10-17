Two families clash over water pipeline connection in Delhi, 7 injured, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Seven people were injured after two families clashed over a water pipeline connection in outer north Delhi, police said on Tuesday, adding that two cross FIRs have been registered and two men have been arrested.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Shahbad Dairy police station regarding a quarrel. “Upon investigation, it was determined that two families were involved in a dispute over a water pipeline,” said a senior police officer.

One family, consisting of Tulsiram, Ajay, Manik, and Deepika, wanted to connect two homes adjacent to each other that they own with a water pipeline. However, the neighbouring family, which included Gaurav, Upender, and Babita, objected to this, leading to a quarrel.

“During the altercation, members of both the families were injured. The injured have been identified as Gaurav, Upender, Babita, Tulsiram, Manik, Ajay and Deepika,” said the officer.

“As a result, cross FIRs under relevant Sections of the IPC have been registered, and Gaurav, Ashok, Manik, and Tulsiram have been arrested,” the officer added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.