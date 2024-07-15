Two dead, three missing after mudflows in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, July 15 (IANS) Two people were killed and three went missing after mudflows caused by heavy rains flooded a market and several villages in northern Osh Oblast, Kyrgyzstan, according to local media reports.

The Ak-Buura River overflowed in Osh city, flooding the central market, sweeping away goods and several cars, forcing people to flee to rooftops, and inundating a total of five villages in Osh Oblast, reports Xinhua news agency.

As a result, 788 residential buildings and nine social facilities, including schools, hospitals and roads, were damaged. Electrical substations and power lines were also damaged, leaving 7,500 people without electricity.

A seven-year-old girl and a woman were confirmed dead and rescuers were searching for three other people who had been carried away by the mudflows, according to the reports.

An emergency regime has been introduced in Osh city to address the aftermath of the mudflows and ensure the timely implementation of urgent measures.

