Two dead, three injured after being hit by vehicle in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Two people, including a four-year-old child, were killed while three others was injured after they were hit by a speeding tempo carrier in north Delhi on Friday, police said.

According to the police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at the Civil Lines police station at 5.33 a.m., reporting that some people had been struck by a vehicle near Majnu ka Tilla.

The police team promptly arrived at the scene and discovered an accident-struck Tata Ace vehicle at the spot, with five individuals injured. All the injured individuals were rushed to the Trauma Centre for necessary medical attention.

"Unfortunately, Jyoti was declared deceased upon arrival, and a four-year-old child also succumbed to injuries during treatment. Subhash, another six-year-old child, and a 17-year-old sustained minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

"The driver of the offending vehicle, Dinesh Rai (34), a resident of Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, was apprehended at the scene and had previously been assaulted by the public.

"Based on Subhash's statement and the medico-legal examination of the injured and deceased, a case has been registered under sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing," he added.

