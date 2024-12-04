Two dead in landslide as extreme weather hits Indonesia's West Java

Jakarta, Dec 4 (IANS) Two people were found dead after being buried in a landslide and house rubble in Cianjur, West Java, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Wednesday.

BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said the landslide, triggered by heavy and prolonged rain on Tuesday, also injured one person, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The heavy rainfall caused the hillside behind the house to collapse, burying a family inside their home," said Muhari.

Meanwhile, in Sukabumi, another area in West Java, extreme weather since Tuesday has caused floods in seven areas, landslides at 14 points, and soil movements in four locations, including Sukamaju Village in Cikembar District and Bantargadung Village in Bantargadung District.

BNPB has urged local governments to enhance preparedness for hydro-meteorological disasters by ensuring the readiness of equipment, personnel, and resources, especially in disaster-prone areas such as hills and cliffs.

