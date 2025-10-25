Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ramya Moksha Eliminated? Shocking Rumors Swirl

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has entered a phase where rumours are fuelling just as much buzz as the on-screen drama. In Week 7, the elimination list has sparked major discussion online.

Nominations include Sanjana Galrani, Rithu Chowdary, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, Sreenivasa Sai, Ramu Rathod, Ramya Moksha and Divya Velamuri. Among these, Ramya Moksha, Sreenivasa Sai and Ramu Rathod are being tipped by fans to be in the danger zone. Early voting trend analyses place Ramya and Sreenivasa at the bottom.

Adding to the intrigue is the fallout from the “Firestorm” twist earlier this season. Six wildcard entries were introduced, and two contestants, Flora Saini and Dammu Srija—were eliminated in a surprise double exit. Many viewers now feel the game’s balance has shifted: original contestants appear vulnerable, alliances are rapidly shifting, and the wildcards seem to have injected both energy and uncertainty.

Rumours suggest that Week 7 might see not just a single exit but possibly no public elimination at all, after one contestant self-evicted earlier this week. According to those tracking the show, that could give the producers a chance to reset the house dynamics or prepare a major twist for the upcoming weekend episode. At the same time, talk of re-entry for evicted participants like Srija or even a former wildcard has amplified the speculation.

Inside the house trust is under strain. Some original contestants claim the wildcards entered with secret advantages, while others say the surprises have forced genuine competition. Fans on social media have voiced frustration, accusing the show of “predictability” when it comes to eliminations and demanding transparency in the public voting process.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to captivate because the greatest battles are no longer just in the tasks. They are happening in the hidden curves of the game itself.