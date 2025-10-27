Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Thanuja Paid PR Real Reason Behind Ramya Moksha's Eviction?

A fresh wave of controversy has hit Bigg Boss 9 Telugu now that several ousted contestants have cried foul over what they claim is paid public relations backing for Thanuja Puttaswamy. The star contestant has been under scrutiny for some time for her bold game style, amplified social-media presence and what insiders call “hyper-visibility”.

According to their claims, Thanuja appears to have roped in multiple agencies to boost her image and maintain her spotlight. Her name began trending on social media channels, viral posts touted her as “winner material”, and a surge in positive mentions seemed timed to her ongoing participation in the house. The discontented ex-contestants argue this machine might have swayed audience perceptions and even influenced evictions of strong players like Ramya Moksha and Bharani.

Ramya’s exit came as a surprise to many after a strong run filled with conflicts and dramatic moments. Her removal led to immediate speculation whether the show’s internal machinations and external buzz around Thanuja had a role to play. Contestants claim Thanuja’s visibility outside the house, driven by PR, created a negative ripple inside, with Khushi storming through social feeds to defend her.

Remarks by insiders suggest producers too have noticed the “buzz” around Thanuja being engineered, pointing to a segment of posts not organic but systematically placed. These marketing strategies involving paid influencers, selective leaks, trending hashtags, combined with her aggressive in-house game have raised questions about fairness and the true nature of competition in Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile Thanuja has not publicly addressed the paid-PR accusations though she continues to dominate discussions. Producers and the host of the show have also remained silent beyond standard updates. For viewers, the drama has shifted from house fights to questions about manipulation, fairness and the dark side of reality TV visibility.

As Bigg Boss 9 Telugu heads into the next phase, all eyes will now be on whether the show’s mechanics adjust or if more contestants come forward with similar claims. One thing’s clear: the game is as much fought outside the house as it is inside it.