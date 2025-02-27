Ankara, Feb 27 (IANS) As Ramadan approaches, Bekir Uren, an insurance consultant living in Ankara, contemplates the family's evening iftar meals with a mixture of anticipation and concern.

"We will observe Ramadan and break bread together as a family, but we are struggling with high food prices," Uren said. His sentiment echoes throughout Turkey, where despite recent improvements in economic indicators, many families continue facing financial strain during this holy month.

Turkey's year-on-year inflation has eased to 42 per cent in January -- the lowest in two years and down from a peak of 75 per cent last May. Yet this statistical improvement provides little comfort to average citizens who have endured several consecutive years of economic volatility.

The price of Ramadan pita, a staple during the holy month, has already increased approximately 33 per cent before fasting begins. Such increases directly impact the iftar meals, which mark the end of daily fasting.

"Inflation is falling, but food prices remain a challenge and tend to increase regularly," Uren noted. Like many Turkish workers, his income hasn't kept pace with the rising cost of essentials. "Managing the escalating living costs is not easy."

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised this week that "the fall in inflation will accelerate" in the coming months, part of an economic pivot initiated in mid-2023 to address the cost-of-living crisis. The government forecasts project inflation will decline to 24 per cent by year's end.

Economic experts remain cautious about these projections. "In January alone, monthly inflation was over 5 per cent, which shows that Turkey is still battling high inflation," said Mustafa Sonmez, an Istanbul-based economist, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response to these challenges, the Turkish government has frozen meat prices and other common food costs at state-controlled shops across the country. Authorities have also dispatched inspection teams to prevent price gouging and stockpiling during Ramadan.

For Gulsen Irmak, a mother of two in Ankara, adaptation has become necessary. "We try to make the most of our tight budgets and create a warm family atmosphere," she observed while shopping at a discount store.

Irmak now shops at multiple stores and carefully checks labels to find the best deals.

Ramadan, which begins later this week in this nation of over 85 million people, traditionally fosters communal celebration. Muslims who fast eat twice daily: before sunrise and after sunset. Families typically visit neighbours and share elaborate meals.

This year, many households are focusing on essentials rather than traditional luxuries like sweets and are preparing simpler iftar meals. Local municipalities offer free iftar meals to those in need, and government agencies have increased food donations.

Despite these challenges, the spiritual essence of Ramadan remains undiminished. "Our meals may have fewer dishes or less variety, but our spirit of fraternity remains strong," said Guler Mandiraci, a retired teacher.

Mandiraci expressed confidence that Turkey will overcome its economic difficulties "sooner or later," emphasizing that her country's unity amid geopolitical tensions matters more than temporary hardships.

