Turkish police seize 8.5 ton of drugs in Istanbul in Jan-July

Istanbul, Aug 2 (IANS) Turkish Anti-Narcotics Police have seized 8.5 ton of drugs and more than 2.5 million pills since January in Istanbul, the Governor's office said in a statement.

The police have carried out 24,539 anti-narcotics operations and detained 3,251 suspects since January, said the statement on Tuesday.

It vowed to make unremitting efforts to counter drug-related crimes in Istanbul, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Turkish security forces frequently launch operations against drug dealers as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on drug use and trafficking.

