Turkish intelligence chief, Hamas leader discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

Ankara, June 30 (IANS) The head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin on Sunday met with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, the state media reported.

They discussed the latest status of the ceasefire negotiations, the necessary measures to secure a lasting ceasefire, hostage exchange, and the delivery of humanitarian aid, state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

Kalin expressed his condolences for the deaths of Haniyeh's sister, who was killed in a recent Israeli attack, and the Palestinian people killed in the ongoing offensive, saying that Türkiye will continue to stand by the Palestinian people, according to the report, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broadcaster did not identify the venue of the meeting.

Israel has been carrying out a massive offensive in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas rampage on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 were taken hostage.

The Israeli assault caused a severe humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 37,700 people, according to the health authorities in Gaza.

