Turkish drone attack kills 3 in Iraq

Baghdad, Aug 12 (IANS) Three people, including a senior member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), were killed in a Turkish drone strike in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, the region's counter-terrorism service said in a statement.

A Turkish drone attacked a vehicle on a main road near the town of Penjwen in Sulaymaniyah province, east of the Kurdistan region, at 3:30 p.m. local time, killing a senior member of the PKK, a militant, and the driver of the vehicle, it noted on Friday.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

