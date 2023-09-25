Turkey neutralises 605 'terrorists' in Operation Claw-Lock in Iraq

Ankara, Sep 25 (IANS) Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 605 "terrorists" so far in Operation Claw-Lock, media reported.

In Operation Claw-Lock, 605 "terrorists" were "neutralised," and 670 caves and shelters of the "terrorists" were destroyed, the report quoted sources from the Turkish Defence Ministry as saying on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralised" in their statements to imply the "terrorists" in question surrendered or were killed or captured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report added that Turkish security forces also seized a total of 1,343 weapons and 706,650 ammunition as a part of the operation.

The Turkish government launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the northern Iraq region near the Turkish border.

Turkey recognises PKK as a terror group that should be responsible for a series of attacks, saying PKK has launched a 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.