Turkey expects surge in cruise tourism for 2025

Ankara, March 5 (IANS) Turkey is anticipating a significant boost in cruise tourism in 2025, with an increase in ship arrivals and passenger traffic, industry analysts predict.

According to data from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, 1.9 million cruise passengers visited Turkey in 2024, marking an all-time high and a sharp rise from 1.5 million in 2023. This sector contributed approximately $3 billion to the economy last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The Turkish Association of Travel Agencies forecasts a 20-per cent growth in cruise ship arrivals at Turkish ports and a 30-per cent rise in passenger numbers this year, driven by the arrival of larger, more advanced vessels.

Kusadasi, a bustling resort town on the Aegean coast, remains Turkey's leading cruise hub, handling more than half of the country's total cruise traffic.

"Kusadasi serves as a vital connection between Greece and Turkey in the Aegean. Its capacity could be further expanded to accommodate more ships and visitors year-round," said Kivanc Meric, regional representative of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies.

The town is expected to welcome over 800,000 cruise passengers in 2025, up from 700,000 last year.

Another key player in Turkey's cruise sector is Galataport in Istanbul. Since its inauguration in 2021, Galataport has become a major destination, hosting 164 cruise ships and 400,000 passengers in 2024. The port is set for a major expansion in 2025, anticipating a 37-per cent increase in ship arrivals, bringing the total to 225, and a 46-per cent rise in passenger numbers to approximately 585,000, according to a recent social media announcement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Beyond boosting tourism figures, the cruise industry significantly benefits the local economy by driving spending on local services and creating jobs across multiple sectors, including port operations, hospitality, tourism, and retail.

"With cruise travel gaining popularity worldwide, Turkey is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend by attracting more visitors and increasing ship traffic at its ports," Meric noted.

