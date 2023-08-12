Tunisia, Libya to create trade corridor towards sub-Saharan Africa

Tunis, Aug 12 (IANS) Tunisia and Libya have agreed to create a continental trade corridor that will connect the two countries to sub-Saharan Africa, media reported.

The decision was officially approved on Thursday evening in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, during a meeting between the Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Promotion Kalthoum Ben Rejeb and the Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammed Al-Haweij, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The two Ministers also signed several memorandums of understanding on the organisation of fairs, international markets, free trade, etc.

Both sides emphasised the importance of rehabilitating and developing the Ras Ejdir border crossing between Tunisia and Libya, according to international standards.

"The objective is to make this area a commercial portal for Africa, able to promote economic integration with sub-Saharan countries," the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

