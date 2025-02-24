Tunisia dismantles drug trafficking network in capital

Tunis, Feb 24 (IANS) Tunisian security forces have dismantled a drug trafficking network operating in the capital Tunis, seizing 20 plaques of cannabis, the Tunisian National Guard announced on its Facebook page.

"As part of ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and drug trafficking, National Guard units in Ben Arous successfully dismantled a network operating across multiple provinces during a targeted operation in Hay Hlal, Tunis," the statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement, three key suspects were arrested during the operation, and investigations are currently ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in December 2024, Tunisian security forces dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the northwestern province of Siliana, arresting three individuals, the Tunisian National Guard said on its Facebook page.

The arrestees include a woman, it said, without mentioning the timing of the operation or the identities of the suspects.

National Guard units targeted the criminal network in the town of Rouhia in Siliana, and a quantity of narcotic pills, sharp tools, and a sum of money were seized during the operation.

Upon reviewing the case, the public prosecution authorised their detention pending investigations.

On December 26, 2024, security forces dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the capital Tunis, seizing 3.5 kg of cocaine.

Facing growing challenges with the production and trafficking of illicit substances, the Tunisian government has stepped up its efforts to combat drug trafficking in recent years.

The Tunisian government has taken a strong stance against drug trafficking, arresting hundreds of suspects in recent nationwide operations.

