TTE suspended for misbehaving with woman passenger in B'luru

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) The Railways on Thursday suspended a Ticket Examiner (TTE) for misbehaving with a young woman passenger who was headed for Lucknow from Bengaluru.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru stated that the TTE has been placed under suspension from March 15 and also assured that further necessary action will be taken.

The incident took place at K.R. Puram Railway Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Drunk TTE pulled the young woman who was boarding the train, while she was telling him that she had the ticket and was showing it to him.

The TTE, however, didn't listen to anything and misbehaved with her. The young woman, shocked by his behaviour, started crying loudly at the platform. The fellow passengers came to her rescue and questioned the TTE.

When the TTE continued his rude behaviour with the woman, the fellow passengers and local people held him and dragged him to the platform. The TTE tried to escape from the scene but he was caught by the locals.

The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media and people demanded stern action against the TTE. The people have alleged that the TTE, a young man, was drunk and was trying to misbehave with the victim, who was alone. He allegedly touched her face and held her hand.

When the issue was raised, the Railways responded to the posts and initiated a probe after getting information online. The appreciation has also been poured in for the local people and fellow passengers who stood by the victim and even complained to Railways on her behalf.

