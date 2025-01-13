Tsunami advisory issued after 6.9-magnitude quake strikes Japan

Tokyo, Jan 13 (IANS) Japan on Monday evening warned of a possible tsunami following an earthquake of around 6.9 magnitude, that struck the southwestern region of the country.

The 9:19 pm quake measured a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in part of Miyazaki Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Subsequently, a tsunami advisory was issued for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures by the weather agency.

"The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 30 km in the Hyuganada Sea. Immediately following the quake, the agency issued a tsunami advisory for the coasts of Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures. Waves of 1 metre are being forecast. People in the vicinity are urged to stay away from the coast and seek higher ground," reported Japan Times.

Meanwhile, China's Xinhua news agency reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xigaze of Xizang Autonomous Region at 8:58 pm Monday (Beijing Time).

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 28.45 degrees north latitude and 87.52 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

A memorial service was also held Monday in remembrance of the victims of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri County in the Tibet region, last week.

At 9:30 am, sirens resonated throughout Chamco Township, where the event was held. A giant board, with white Mandarin and Tibetan characters, reading "deeply mourning" the dead in the Dingri earthquake, stood in the township square.

Hundreds of people, including government officials, rescue workers and residents, took off their hats and stood in silence for three minutes in memory of the dead.

At resettlement sites, traditional Tibetan butter lamps flickered in some prefab houses, as people mourned their relatives and friends.

On January 7, the strong earthquake hit Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma, claiming 126 lives.

Monday marked the seventh day after the quake, the most important day for observing Buddhist rituals for the dead.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.