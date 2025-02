Trump gets support from Cabinet members, Zelensky cancels appearances

Washington, March 1 (IANS) US Cabinet Secretaries and Republicans expressed support for President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance in their showdown with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday.

President Zelensky has cancelled several pre-arranged events during his visit in the aftermath of the shouting match.

He cancelled an event he was addressing at the Hudson Institute, a leading Washington D.C. think-tank, as calls emerged from his supporters among American lawmakers and experts to use the event to apologise for the Oval Office slanging match and try to put the talks back on track.

The Ukrainian leaders also cancelled an event at the Ukraine House.

His interview with Fox News host Brett Baier seemed to be on, so far.

After the Oval Office exchange in which Trump told him he held no cards in the peace negotiations and that he should be more thankful and respectful of the US.

Zelenskyy was "kicked out" of the White House shortly after, according to Fox News, which cited unnamed officials.

A joint news conference scheduled to be addressed for the two leaders was also cancelled and so was a lunch the Americans were to host for the visiting Ukrainian delegation.

"Thank you @POTUS for standing up for America in a way that no President has ever had the courage to do before," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X.

"Thank you for putting America First. America is with you!"

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth joined the chorus of support for the US President with a similar post on X: "Thank you @POTUS for standing up not only for America, but for the American warfighter."

Other Republicans also came out in support of the US President and the Vice-President.

"I have never been more proud of the President. I was very proud of J.D. Vance standing up for our country," Lindsey Graham, a Republican Senator who has been an unstinting supporter of Ukraine's war efforts.

"We want to be helpful. When I saw in the Oval Office it was disrespectful, and I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again. I don't think most Americans saw a guy that they would not want to go into business with the way he handled the meeting, the way he confronted the President was just over the top."

