Trump calls Harris a 'radical Left lunatic', Biden 'close to vegetable'

Washington, Aug 13 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump, on Monday, called his Democratic rival for the White house, Vice President Kamala Harris a “radical Left lunatic” and said that President Joe Biden was “close to vegetable stage.”

The former President attacked the two Democrats in a wide-ranging interview with Elon Musk on X, the latter's social media platform.

About Harris, Trump said: “Far Left, like far, far worse than Bernie Sanders,” referring to Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats.

“She is considered more liberal by far than Bernie Sanders. She's a radical Left lunatic. And if she's going to be our President very quickly, you're not going to have a country anymore. And she'll go back to all of the things that she believes in. She believes in defunding the police. She believes in no fracking, zero. You don't know, all of a sudden she's saying, No, I will. I really want to see fracking today, that is if they got it.”

Trump also said that Harris is “going to be worse than him (Biden), because she is a San Francisco liberal who destroyed San Francisco, and then as Attorney General, she destroyed California.”

After leading the 2024 presidential race for months, Trump has fallen behind since Biden stepped out of the race and endorsed Harris to take over the Democratic ticket. Harris has since energised the Democratic party, drawn massive crowds to her election rallies and raised more money than the Trump campaign. Trump has been struggling to get control of the race and has been attacking her aggressively.

“Now, Biden is, you know, close to the vegetable stage, in my opinion,” Trump said.

“I looked at him today on the beach, and I said, Why would anybody allow him? The guy could barely walk. Why would anybody allow him? He has a political advisor to think this looks good, you know, he thinks this looks good because it looks so bad. And it's, it's ridiculous, I mean, and he's been doing that for a long time, you know, he can't lift the chair. The chair weighs about three ounces. It's meant for children and old people to lift, and he can't lift it. The whole thing is crazy.”

He was referring to a video clip of Biden on the beach recently.

