Trump calls for 30-day ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

Washington, May 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, stating that he is committed to securing peace between both nations. He warned that any kind of violations of the ceasefire would lead to sanctions.

"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions," he wrote in Truth Social on Friday.

"Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP. I do, and the United States of America does, also. As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment's notice if my services are needed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he further added.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to put an end to the conflict.

"I have a message for both parties: Get this war ended. Get this stupid war finished. That's my message for both of them," he said.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt mentioned that the much-anticipated Trump-Putin meeting next week in the Middle East is not going to happen.

The White House said that Trump had a "very good and productive" call with Zelenskyy, and he expects that both Ukraine and Russia will come to an agreement next week on the proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Meanwhile the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaking to reporters said that that Russia is thankful to the US leadership for efforts on the Ukrainian settlement and it will welcome any country's participation in it, in a response to a question regarding publications that US President Trump might ask Turkey or China to facilitate peace talks on Ukraine.

"We are ready to welcome any country's efforts. We are obviously thankful to the US President Trump for all efforts for bringing the process of settlement to the political and diplomatic field. And we will welcome the efforts of all other countries that can contribute (to the settlement)," Peskov added.

He further said that a detailed discussion of a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine is impossible without nuances taken into account.

