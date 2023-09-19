Trudeau 'suspects' Indian hand in killing of Khalistani terrorist in Canada

Ottawa, Sep 19 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly said that the country's security agencies have "reason to believe" that agents "linked to the Indian government" carried out the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia on June 18.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was accused of leading a militant separatist group.

"Canada's national security apparatus has reason to believe that agents of the Indian government carried out the killing of this Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara," Trudeau was quoted as saying by CBC News.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said Monday.

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves," he said.

"As you would expect, we have been working closely and coordinating with our allies on this very serious matter."

Trudeau urged the Indian government to participate in the ongoing investigation and "cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter."

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that she has ordered the expulsion of "a senior Indian diplomat".

"My expectations are clear. I expect India to fully collaborate with us and get to the bottom of this," Joly said.

Trudeau said he raised the matter with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

