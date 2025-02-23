Tropical Cyclone Rae to enter Fiji waters

Suva, Feb 23 (IANS) Tropical Cyclone Rae will enter Fiji waters from Sunday night.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said Tropical Cyclone Rae is tracking towards the eastern part of the country, including the Northern Division, Lomaiviti, and Lau Group and the windward side of the main island, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said the cyclone is likely to intensify in the next few hours, with strong winds and heavy rains expected from later Sunday night.

The Nadi Weather Office has said that it will be intensifying from Sunday night and into Monday.

The centre of Cyclone Rae is located 160 km East-Northeast of Cikobia or about 180 km Northeast of Udu Point.

It is moving in a South-southwest direction towards the Lau Group at 15 km/hr.

A gale warning remains in force for the Eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Cakaudrove province, and Southern Bua, Cikobia, Naqele Levu, Taveuni, Lau, and Lomaiviti Group.

Flooding of low-lying areas and major rivers is also expected.

All schools in the Lau Group, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu will be closed on Monday.

The Meteorological Service said Tropical Cyclone Rae is expected to move away from Fiji later Monday.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Vanua Levu, Northeastern parts of Viti Levu from Tailevu North through Ra-Rakiraki up to Tavua, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern division, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, interior and the eastern parts of Viti Levu from Sigatoka through Navua, extending to Suva up to Tailevu North and is now in force for the rest of Fiji.

For land areas of the Eastern parts of Vanua Levu Cakaudrove Province and Southern Bua, Cikobia, Naqele Levu, Taveuni, Lau, and Lomaiviti group: Expect strong southeasterly winds with wind speeds up to 50km/hr and gusts up to 65km/hr.

Winds will possibly increase up to 65km/hr and gusts up to 90km/hr from later on Sunday.

Expect occasional periods of rain, heavy at times, and squally thunderstorms.

Rain will become frequent from Sunday.

Expect rough to very rough seas and high seas from later on Sunday.

For the Eastern and Northern parts of Viti Levu from Sigatoka through Suva to Tailevu North up to Rakiraki/Tavua, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands: Strong southeasterly with wind speeds up to 50km/hr and gusts up to 65km/hr.

Expect occasional showers, increasing to rain and becoming heavy and frequent from later on Sunday.

For the rest of the Fiji Group, there will be cloudy periods with some showers, increasing to rain and becoming frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from Monday.

Possible impacts due to heavy rain: Localised flooding of susceptible communities, businesses, and low-lying areas.

Localised flooding of minor roads, Irish crossing, and bridges with some disruption to traffic flow.

Severe flooding of major rivers which could flood towns and properties. Poor visibility for drivers and mariners.

