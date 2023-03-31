Tripura: Oppn seeks action after BJP MLA caught watching obscene video on phone (Ld)

Agartala, March 31 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Tripura on Friday said it will constitute an inquiry committee to probe into an episode wherein party MLA Jadab Lal Debnath was caught on camera watching an obscene video on his mobile phone in the Tripura Assembly.

"Tripura unit BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee issued a notice to Debnath seeking his clarification but he is yet to reply to that notice," a senior BJP leader told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Opposition parties, however, continued to demand Debnath's sacking from the Assembly membership.

Earlier, Nath watching a video while the session was on, went viral on social media, leading to sharp criticism of the legislator. Netizens termed the act as 'shameful'.

The MLA has been accused of watching some obscene content on his mobile phone.

The first three-day session of the newly constituted Tripura Assembly was held on March 24 and March 27 and 28.

When contacted by IANS, the BJP legislator denied the allegations, and said it was a conspiracy against him.

"When I tried to answer a phone call, a website was opened and immediately I closed it," Debnath said, adding that he is in touch with Assembly Speaker (Biswa Bandhu Sen) and state BJP president (Rajib Bhattacharjee).

"I will take the next course of action as per the guidance of the Speaker and the state party President," said Nath, who was elected to the state Assembly in the February 16 Assembly elections for the first time from the Bagbassa assembly constituency in north Tripura.

The 55-year-old leader is also the secretary of BJP's Tripura state unit.

Criticising the BJP legislator, Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma said "the MLAs are responsible persons and their acts should not create a bad precedent for others, especially the younger generation."

Demanding appropriate action against the legislator, Debbarma, a senior leader of the Tipra Motha Party, said that in 2012, BJP legislators in Karnataka and Gujarat were also caught on camera watching obscene videos and the party immediately took action and they also quit the assembly membership.

The CPI-M and Congress also criticised Nath and demanded action against him.

"Operation of mobile phones inside the Assembly is restricted. We should all concentrate on the proceedings and business of the House. Despite that, Nath watched the obscene video damaging the reputation of the House," said Birajit Sinha, state Congress chief and one of the three party MLAs.

"If the BJP has minimum morality, it must take action against Nath," Sinha, a former minister, told the media.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also separately demanded quashing of Debnath's assembly membership.

