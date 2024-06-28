Tripura CM urges PM Modi to further extend connectivity with Bangladesh

New Delhi/Agartala, June 28 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues including extension of connectivity with Bangladesh, officials said in Agartala.

During the meeting with PM Modi, CM Saha requested him for a new railway link from south Tripura's Belonia to Feni in Bangladesh, commencement of vehicular movement between the two countries using the 'Maitri Bridge'.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office in Agartala said that CM Saha also demanded conversion of single line to double line railway track, declaring MBB airport as an international airport, the establishment of 'agar' (tree) international trade and research centre in Agartala.

CM Saha also demanded to include Sabroom (Tripura)-Ramgarh-Chittagong (Bangladesh) and Sabroom-Ramgarh-Mongla route as the protocol route for transit and trans-shipment.

The Tripura CM also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, to discuss various important issues related to the state's development.

CM Saha requested J.P. Nadda to set up an AIIMS-like institute in Tripura, another medical college at Kulai in Dhalai district, one-time special grant to continue uninterrupted National Ambulance Services and extend the Regional Geriatric Centre Project.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.