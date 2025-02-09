Tribal warrior Telanga Kharia who defied British rule remembered on 219th birth anniversary in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 9 (IANS) The 1857 revolution is cited as India’s first war of independence, but the tribal warriors of Jharkhand (then Chhotanagpur) had already begun their struggle against British rule years before. Among these valiant fighters was Telanga Kharia, whose 219th birth anniversary is being observed with great reverence in Jharkhand on Sunday.

Born on February 9, 1806, in Murgu village under the Sisai police station (now in Gumla district, Jharkhand), Telanga Kharia ignited the flames of rebellion against British exploitation in the minds of people. Nearly a decade before the 1857 revolt, he organised village panchayats across Jharkhand to resist colonial oppression.

These panchayats mobilised thousands, forming armed squads to challenge British rule. Alarmed by his growing influence, the British government arrested and imprisoned him. However, even incarceration could not halt his movement. Later, a loyalist landlord of the British ambushed and assassinated him.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid glowing tribute to him on social media, stating, “Tributes to the brave son of the revolutionary land of Jharkhand, who fought against British exploitation, on the birth anniversary of Amar Veer Shaheed Telanga Kharia.”

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi also commemorated him, writing, “Tributes to the great revolutionary who courageously opposed British rule, the brave son of Jharkhand, Telanga Kharia ji, on his birth anniversary!”

Telanga Kharia was born into a modest farming family. His father, Huia Kharia, and mother, Peto Kharia, raised him with values of courage and resilience. Tribal folk songs still celebrate his bravery, depicting him as a warrior from an early age.

Between 1840 and 1850, he led the formation of Juri Panchayats, which became a centre of organised resistance against the British and their allies - the feudal landlords.

At these panchayats, he trained his followers in traditional warfare, including the use of gadka (wooden stick), swords, and arrows. Sisai emerged as the primary hub of training.

According to folklore, Telanga Kharia’s skill with his sword was so extraordinary that it was said to rival British rifles and guns, as if divinely blessed.

Captured by the British, he was imprisoned in Kolkata for nearly twenty years. After his release, he resumed his fight, rallying his people against British tyranny.

On April 23, 1880, while conducting arms training at Sisai Maidan, he was fatally shot by a British loyalist hiding in the bushes.

In his memory, a tomb was built at Chandali, three km from Gumla, while his only statue stands in his native village, Murgu.

His descendants continue to live in Ghaghra village, near Murgu, where the Kharia community regard him as a revered ancestor and worships him like a deity.

Telanga Kharia’s legacy remains a symbol of resistance and valour, inspiring generations in Jharkhand and beyond.

