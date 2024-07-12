Tribal Board case: K’taka ex-minister Nagendra held, ED prepares to detain Chairman Daddal

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) In a setback to the Karnataka government, the ED on Friday arrested former minister B Nagendra in connection with irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC), sources confirmed.

Sources revealed that the ED is preparing to detain KMVSTDC Chairman and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal and his arrest is also likely soon.

Meanwhile, Nagendra, while being taken away by the ED sleuths from his residence, told the media that he did not know anything about the illegal money transfer.

However, he was not allowed to speak further to the media by the officers and was hustled into a waiting vehicle.

Reacting to the development, state BJP President, BY Vijayendra stated that the matter won't be confined to the arrest of Nagendra as big sharks were involved and they would be arrested as well.

For two months, the BJP had been demanding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government issue a notice to Nagendra, he said.

“Rahul Gandhi turned Karnataka into an ATM. All these days they asked to produce evidence,” Vijayendra maintained.

Earlier on Friday morning, Nagendra had been taken into custody by the ED at his Dollar’s Colony residence in Bengaluru.

After 40 hours of investigation, raids and grilling, the ED officials had taken Nagendra into custody for further interrogation.

The ED had raided Nagendra’s homes and office the previous day and for 40 hours, the officials did not allow the former minister and his family to leave their home and continuously questioned them.

Sources explained that Nagendra was uncooperative and claimed he had no clue about the irregularities in the Board.

Nagendra’s PA Harish, who has also been in the ED’s custody since Thursday has provided vital information about his involvement.

Harish’s statement provided some evidence regarding the transfer of corporation funds to an account opened with false documents at Union Bank of India, sources stated.

Checking the bank’s CCTV records also confirmed that Nagendra’s PA Harish and KMVSTDC Chairman and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal visited the bank.

Bank officials in custody revealed details about the deal between them.

Nagendra is accused of receiving hawala money and gold biscuits, and there is suspicion that transactions of over Rs 50 crore were made on his behalf.

The CBI is also conducting an investigation into the misappropriation case in the Board.

In addition to the residences of Nagendra and Daddal, the ED also raided the homes of three Union Bank staff members. The ED has seized significant documents, digital evidence regarding illegal fund transfers.

The SIT formed by the Karnataka government has arrested 11 people in connection with the scam including senior officers of the Union Bank of India, Board officials, middlemen and associates of Nagendra and Daddal.

The arrests were also made from Hyderabad city.

