Summer Holidays 2025: Top 10 Visa Free Getaways for Indians

Summer is the perfect time for Indian travelers to explore new destinations, and visa-free travel makes it easier than ever to plan spontaneous getaways. Skip the visa hassle and head to these amazing international spots for a stress-free vacation. Here are the top 10 international destinations for Summer 2025.

Bhutan

A short trip to Bhutan is possible with just a valid passport or voter ID for up to 14 days. Trek through lush valleys and visit famous monasteries like Paro Taktsang.

Nepal

Nepal, with its stunning Himalayan views and vibrant festivals, allows Indian travelers to visit without a visa. All you need is a passport or ID for an extended stay.

Maldives

Enjoy a visa-free stay for up to 90 days in the Maldives. With fewer tourists in summer, you can enjoy its beautiful beaches and luxury resorts at lower rates.

Mauritius

Mauritius is a perfect summer getaway with a 90-day visa-free stay. Enjoy warm weather, beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and a rich multicultural vibe.

Thailand

Indian travelers can stay in Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days (extendable by 30 more). Explore less crowded attractions like Bangkok’s palaces, Phuket’s beaches, and Chiang Mai’s temples.

Sri Lanka

Visit Sri Lanka visa-free until March 31, 2025, and explore its tea plantations, ancient ruins, and beautiful beaches. Summer brings warm days with occasional showers.

Malaysia

Indians can enjoy a 30-day visa-free stay in Malaysia until December 31, 2026. Explore the bustling cities of Kuala Lumpur, Penang’s street food, or the beaches of Langkawi.

Seychelles

The stunning Seychelles islands allow Indians to stay visa-free for 30 days. Enjoy summer’s calm seas and perfect beach days on Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue.

Fiji

Fiji, with its 120-day visa-free stay, is a tropical paradise for Indian travelers. Relax on its crystal-clear beaches and explore its unique culture.

Jamaica

Jamaica offers visa-free entry for 30 days. Enjoy reggae music, warm beaches like Negril, and the lush Blue Mountains.