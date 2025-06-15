Training for next batch under NAKSHA scheme to kick off on Monday

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Department of Land Resources of the Ministry of Rural Development is going to start the second batch of phase 2 of the capacity-building programme under the NAKSHA (National geospatial Knowledge-based land Survey of urban Habitations) programme from Monday across four Centres of Excellence in the country, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.



The phase 1 and phase 2 of the first batch of the NAKSHA capacity building programme have successfully trained 160 Master Trainers in May this year at NIGST, Hyderabad and 151 ULB officers at five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in June.

This batch of the training programme will be inaugurated virtually by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Land Resources. Under this training programme, 128 ULB-level and district officers have been nominated from around 74 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). These officers will undergo one week of hands-on training in leveraging modern geospatial technologies for effective urban property surveys at four CoEs.

The Centres include the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration in Pune, the Northeast Region Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) in Chandigarh, and the Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru, the statement said.

The training aims to equip ULB officers and field staff with the technical and practical skills required to oversee high-accuracy urban land surveys under the NAKSHA programme. The training modules cover the programme framework, GNSS and ETS-based surveying, Web-GIS application, land parcel mapping, and the legal-administrative aspects of land surveys.

With India’s urban population expected to exceed 600 million by 2031, the need for modern, verifiable, and easily accessible land records has become more urgent than ever. The NAKSHA programme addresses this challenge with a bold, technology-driven approach. NAKSHA programme is being implemented by the Department of Land Resources in association with the Survey of India, NICSI, MPSeDC, and five Centres of Excellence, as a pilot programme. NAKSHA has been launched across 157 Urban Local Bodies in 27 States and 3 Union Territories, the statement added.

