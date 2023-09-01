Tourist arrivals cross 900K-mark so far this year in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sep 1 (IANS) Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka crossed the 900,000-mark this year on August 30, according to the latest statistics released by Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

According to SLTDA, 900,708 tourists arrived in the country so far this year, which is an increase against 719,978 total arrivals reported for the entire year of 2022.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry is aiming to attract two million visitors in 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tourism, as one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and economic and political crises in the South Asian country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.